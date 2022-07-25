Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Eaton were worth $16,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 11.1% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Eaton by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Eaton by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.73.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $136.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.59%.

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

