Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Trading 6.1% Higher

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.78 and last traded at $19.78. 1,274 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 312,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average is $16.59.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $70.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.87 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th.

About Aris Water Solutions

(Get Rating)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.