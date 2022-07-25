Argon (ARGON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $164,070.59

Argon (ARGON) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. During the last week, Argon has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Argon has a market cap of $164,070.59 and approximately $92,902.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 86,526,192 coins and its circulating supply is 80,688,346 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation.

Buying and Selling Argon

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

