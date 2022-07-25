Arcus Capital Partners LLC Sells 252 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 2.1% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $301.99 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $408.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $292.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

