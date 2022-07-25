Arcus Capital Partners LLC Has $20.39 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 7.2% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $20,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 35,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 36,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 46.8% in the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $239.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.03. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.00 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

