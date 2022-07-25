Arcus Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $161.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.40 and its 200 day moving average is $181.20. The stock has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.39 and a 1-year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,945.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. Barclays cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

