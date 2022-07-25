Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $13,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at $181,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 99,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.4% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 52,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at $209,000. 75.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.82.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $73.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.91. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $57.29 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The company has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.