Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Bank OZK

Bank OZK trimmed its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,047 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for 2.2% of Bank OZK’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bank OZK’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 226,638 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,870,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 18.0% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 12,856 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 972.9% during the first quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 18,240 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 16,540 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 58,483 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 18.1% during the first quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 23,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.82. 114,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,255,986. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.59. The firm has a market cap of $87.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.67 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen cut their price target on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.04.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

