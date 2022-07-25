Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APPN shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Appian in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Activity at Appian

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.83 per share, with a total value of $1,619,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,032,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,601,169.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Appian news, insider Pavel Zamudio-Ramirez sold 2,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $118,252.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,249.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.83 per share, with a total value of $1,619,475.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,032,534 shares in the company, valued at $300,601,169.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 776,530 shares of company stock valued at $35,702,326 and sold 16,082 shares valued at $908,684. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Appian

Appian Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,118,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 29,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPN opened at $51.73 on Wednesday. Appian has a twelve month low of $38.78 and a twelve month high of $127.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -37.49 and a beta of 1.69.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Appian had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $114.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Appian will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Appian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

See Also

