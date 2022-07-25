ApeSwap Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $47.84 Million (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a total market capitalization of $47.84 million and $1.27 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004427 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001589 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00016404 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001831 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00032741 BTC.
ApeSwap Finance Coin Profile
ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,843,378 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap.
Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance
