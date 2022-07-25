APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC decreased its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $5,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APA. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on APA from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

APA Price Performance

In other APA news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $3,579,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,903.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APA traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.43. 319,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,438,656. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 4.06. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. APA had a return on equity of 11,632.79% and a net margin of 30.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. APA’s payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Featured Stories

