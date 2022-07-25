Antero Midstream Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th.

Antero Midstream has a payout ratio of 111.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Antero Midstream to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.9%.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $9.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 2.65. Antero Midstream has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $11.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $218.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.32 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 17.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Brendan E. Krueger purchased 3,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $31,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 280,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,732.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brendan E. Krueger acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $31,620.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 280,430 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,732.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 242,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $2,547,685.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,681.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 865,620 shares of company stock worth $8,963,071 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,917,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $357,809,000 after buying an additional 2,743,230 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,221,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,545 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,980,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,677 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 914,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 501,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,361,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,757,000 after purchasing an additional 433,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

