Analysts Set Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Target Price at $19.63

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.63.

Several research analysts have commented on LBRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $30,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,206.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,571,000 shares of company stock worth $430,001,180. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Liberty Energy by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 48,074 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $769,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

LBRT stock opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 2.37. Liberty Energy has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $20.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

