Analysts Set Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Target Price at $19.63

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.63.

Several research analysts have commented on LBRT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Liberty Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

LBRT stock opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 2.37. Liberty Energy has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $20.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

In related news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $30,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,206.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $30,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,206.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $456,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,455,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,054,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,571,000 shares of company stock worth $430,001,180 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $17,064,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,716 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,474,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,776 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $6,518,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $9,032,000. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

