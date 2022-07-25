Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) dropped 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.40 and last traded at $20.81. Approximately 8,041 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 806,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.05.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.9 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.67.
About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX)
