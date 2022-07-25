Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) dropped 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.40 and last traded at $20.81. Approximately 8,041 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 806,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.05.

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.67.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.18). On average, equities analysts predict that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

