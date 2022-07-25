American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Now Covered by Roth Capital

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, B. Riley lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.
American Outdoor Brands Price Performance
American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $7.78 on Thursday. American Outdoor Brands has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 2.15.
About American Outdoor Brands
American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.
