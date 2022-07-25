American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Now Covered by Roth Capital

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

American Outdoor Brands Price Performance

American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $7.78 on Thursday. American Outdoor Brands has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About American Outdoor Brands

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOUT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 23.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 21.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

Featured Stories

