American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,390 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in American International Group were worth $14,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American International Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,742,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,202,907,000 after acquiring an additional 131,235 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,618,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $772,068,000 after acquiring an additional 347,548 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,195 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,692,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in American International Group by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,741,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,872,000 after purchasing an additional 630,592 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.57.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AIG opened at $51.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $65.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.07%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

