American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Increased to $157.00 by Analysts at Stephens

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Stephens from $153.00 to $157.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 2.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AXP. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.29.

American Express Stock Up 1.9 %

AXP opened at $153.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.59. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,487,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in American Express by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after buying an additional 42,792 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in American Express by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in American Express by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 210,701 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,471,000 after buying an additional 46,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 547,085 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $89,502,000 after buying an additional 168,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

