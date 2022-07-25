American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Increased to $157.00 by Analysts at Stephens

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Stephens from $153.00 to $157.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 2.61% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AXP. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.29.
American Express Stock Up 1.9 %
AXP opened at $153.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.59. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $199.55.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,487,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in American Express by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after buying an additional 42,792 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in American Express by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in American Express by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 210,701 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,471,000 after buying an additional 46,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 547,085 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $89,502,000 after buying an additional 168,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.
About American Express
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
