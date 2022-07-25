Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,105,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,408 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $90,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 66.4% during the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 219,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after purchasing an additional 87,700 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 166,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,257,000 after purchasing an additional 40,227 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 200,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,966,000 after purchasing an additional 67,572 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 143,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 398,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,534,000 after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $45.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.14. Ameresco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.73 and a twelve month high of $101.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Ameresco from $85.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.08.

About Ameresco

(Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.