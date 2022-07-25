Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Holdings Increased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,829 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,525 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.32% of Amedisys worth $17,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMED. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMED shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Amedisys from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Amedisys from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amedisys

Amedisys Stock Performance

In related news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $64,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMED traded down $3.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $127.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,213. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $101.61 and a one year high of $265.01.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.81 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 19.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys Profile

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.