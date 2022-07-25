Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $142.50 and last traded at $141.75. Approximately 1,353 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 605,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Up 7.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Announces Dividend

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $20.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.49 by $2.03. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 152.74% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 89.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director Elizabeth Anne Fessenden sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total transaction of $581,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,567 shares in the company, valued at $663,950.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter worth $32,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter worth $47,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,226 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 16,462.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

