AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,235 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF makes up about 4.4% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF were worth $7,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RZV. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RZV opened at $85.72 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $80.08 and a twelve month high of $105.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.13.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

