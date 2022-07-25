AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Purchases 345 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 345.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 516.7% in the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 132.7% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14,400.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 97.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.2 %

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at $14,993,793.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at $14,993,793.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,036 shares of company stock worth $1,603,911 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $163.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $84.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.50 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.50.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.28. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.