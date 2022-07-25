AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Invests $44,000 in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.2 %

IRM opened at $47.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.80. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $41.67 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37.

Iron Mountain Cuts Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 161.44%.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,215.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,570 shares of company stock valued at $180,440. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

