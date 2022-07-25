AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Has $174,000 Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 13,075 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 in the last ninety days. 43.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $74.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.20. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.91.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

