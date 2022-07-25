AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 2,225.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,925 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 0.7% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ODonnell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,641,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 131.0% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 319,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,336,000 after acquiring an additional 181,229 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 458.8% during the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 44,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 36,697 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $5,045,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,060,000.

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $44.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.06 and its 200 day moving average is $47.69.

