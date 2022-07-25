Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AQN shares. National Bank Financial lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other Algonquin Power & Utilities news, Senior Officer Jennifer Sara Tindale sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.58, for a total value of C$139,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,507 shares in the company, valued at C$585,400.06.

AQN opened at C$17.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.25. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of C$16.75 and a twelve month high of C$20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of C$11.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.41.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$931.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$974.36 million. Research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 1.0499999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.467 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.81%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 100.35%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

