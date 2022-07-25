Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) PT Lowered to C$12.50

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alamos Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.75.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $7.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $9.22.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $184.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamos Gold

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 58.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

