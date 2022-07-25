Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Sold by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 76,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,193,000 after acquiring an additional 15,162 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 113,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the first quarter worth approximately $795,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ALG stock opened at $120.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alamo Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.35 and a fifty-two week high of $160.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.28.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $362.01 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Alamo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alamo Group

In other news, Director Robert P. Bauer acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.99 per share, for a total transaction of $56,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,878.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alamo Group

(Get Rating)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.