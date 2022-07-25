Akroma (AKA) Market Cap Hits $8,381.71

Akroma (AKA) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 25th. One Akroma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Akroma has a total market cap of $8,381.71 and $41.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Akroma has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,515.45 or 0.06938433 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00114179 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Akroma

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

