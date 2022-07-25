AKO Capital LLP Buys 636,425 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,792,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 636,425 shares during the quarter. Allegion makes up 2.1% of AKO Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. AKO Capital LLP owned about 2.04% of Allegion worth $196,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at about $985,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 120,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,004,000 after buying an additional 57,551 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $249,247.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,891.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $249,247.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,891.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total value of $240,950.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,876.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,926 shares of company stock worth $1,004,286 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Allegion Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALLE. TheStreet cut Allegion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Allegion from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.11.

Shares of ALLE traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.01. 958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,244. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.53 and its 200 day moving average is $111.45. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $93.05 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.67 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Featured Articles

