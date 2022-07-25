Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,840,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,314,420,000 after acquiring an additional 44,161 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,918,516,000 after purchasing an additional 386,592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,695,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,472,000 after purchasing an additional 68,321 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,133,000 after purchasing an additional 870,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,126,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $647,006,000 after purchasing an additional 321,202 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.33.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $235.00. 2,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,988. The stock has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.08 and a 200 day moving average of $246.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.