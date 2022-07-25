agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Insider Sells $1,386,000.00 in Stock

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) insider Benjamin Shaker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $1,386,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,099.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AGL opened at $25.18 on Monday. agilon health, inc. has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGL. Guggenheim lowered their price target on agilon health from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on agilon health in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on agilon health from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet raised agilon health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on agilon health from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the fourth quarter valued at about $796,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 181,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after buying an additional 23,206 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,750,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

