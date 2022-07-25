Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of A. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $455,752,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,352,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,686,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,602 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,978,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $635,207,000 after purchasing an additional 581,388 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,540,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,892,000 after purchasing an additional 544,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $76,013,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE A opened at $125.04 on Monday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The firm has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.61.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on A. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.