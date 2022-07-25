Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.79.

AEGXF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS AEGXF opened at $9.77 on Monday. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $17.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.07.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.