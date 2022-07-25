Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.54.

AAV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.25 to C$13.75 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Standpoint Research lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.25 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.80 per share, with a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at C$316,800.

Advantage Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

TSE AAV opened at C$9.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.73. Advantage Energy has a one year low of C$4.14 and a one year high of C$12.00.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$106.12 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Advantage Energy will post 1.6870073 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

Featured Stories

