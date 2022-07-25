Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Purchases 301 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WorthPointe LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.9% in the first quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $301.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $292.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.46. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

