Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,272 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Adobe by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 89,973 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,020,000 after acquiring an additional 25,076 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the software company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Adobe by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,268 shares of the software company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE traded down $9.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $392.17. The stock had a trading volume of 28,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,474,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $392.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $434.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

