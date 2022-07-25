Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,412,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115,133 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Accenture worth $476,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 169,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,188,000 after acquiring an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 697.5% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 21,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN opened at $287.63 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $261.77 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.36. The firm has a market cap of $181.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.83.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

