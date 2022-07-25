abrdn plc Trims Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,585,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 89,898 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.11% of Schlumberger worth $66,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLB. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Schlumberger by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,258,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,702,000 after purchasing an additional 419,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 307,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Schlumberger stock opened at $35.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.64 and a 200-day moving average of $39.92. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $49.83.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,636.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,636.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at $544,080,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock worth $430,840,521 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

