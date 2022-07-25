abrdn plc Sells 332,790 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

abrdn plc lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,449,192 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 332,790 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Intel were worth $73,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Intel by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 13,759 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Intel by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 54,043 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in Intel by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 20,686 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Intel by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,154,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $59,445,000 after acquiring an additional 91,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 705,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,322,000 after buying an additional 33,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock opened at $39.20 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $35.54 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $160.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.87 and a 200 day moving average of $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 24.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.