abrdn plc Sells 20,148 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,148 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $70,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $2,784,029,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,672,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,333 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,043,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $696,497,000 after acquiring an additional 620,291 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,828,875,000 after acquiring an additional 529,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $262,895,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO opened at $561.54 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $497.83 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The stock has a market cap of $219.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $541.63 and a 200-day moving average of $558.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $653.54.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

