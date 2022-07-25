abrdn plc Reduces Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370,039 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,805 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.67% of Paylocity worth $77,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Paylocity by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,145,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,460,000 after purchasing an additional 97,679 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Paylocity by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 997,524 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,575,000 after purchasing an additional 29,876 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Paylocity by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 794,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,442,000 after purchasing an additional 43,297 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Paylocity by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 542,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Paylocity by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 542,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,131,000 after purchasing an additional 27,309 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paylocity news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $55,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,719 shares of company stock worth $24,939,262. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paylocity Price Performance

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $195.52 on Monday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $152.01 and a 12-month high of $314.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.14 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.73.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.20. Paylocity had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $245.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PCTY shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Paylocity from $232.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.63.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.