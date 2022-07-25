abrdn plc Raises Holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 674,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,554 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 2.07% of Helios Technologies worth $52,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 716.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 59,330 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $63.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.17. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.36 and a 52 week high of $114.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.49.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $240.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.02 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HLIO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Helios Technologies from $95.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barrington Research started coverage on Helios Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Helios Technologies from $111.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

