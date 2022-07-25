abrdn plc Has $51.85 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,051,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 880,434 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $51,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,787,000 after buying an additional 8,421,820 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $117,767,000. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $83,965,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,586,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,085,000 after buying an additional 1,452,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.3 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $43.17 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $163.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

