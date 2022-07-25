abrdn plc Decreases Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

abrdn plc lessened its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,403,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,699 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.33% of Yum China worth $58,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 192,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Yum China by 38.0% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Yum China by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Yum China by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Yum China by 3,028.5% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 34,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 33,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $46.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.58. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $66.26.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 8.63%. Yum China’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

