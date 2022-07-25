abrdn plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 593,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 18,928 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $56,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 905,090 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,284,000 after acquiring an additional 32,243 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 725,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,919,000 after acquiring an additional 75,325 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 555,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,779,000 after acquiring an additional 24,027 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 537,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,735,000 after acquiring an additional 14,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 520,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,771,000 after acquiring an additional 28,464 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 10,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.83, for a total transaction of $1,027,559.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,682.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DORM stock opened at $116.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.59. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.43 and a twelve month high of $122.96.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $401.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.84 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

