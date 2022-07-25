AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Cut by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 23,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.69.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $148.74 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.66. The company has a market cap of $262.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 80.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,938,653.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.