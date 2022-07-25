AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Increased by D. Scott Neal Inc.

D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in AbbVie by 311.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $148.74 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.