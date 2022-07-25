A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC reduced its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. A. O. Smith makes up about 1.1% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 189.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $59.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $51.91 and a one year high of $86.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.83.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.22%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AOS. William Blair lowered A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on A. O. Smith from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

